Suns owner Mat Ishbia flops after shove from Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul after a minor incident with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Sunday night.

The ball was loose under the basket with the Denver Nuggets leading the Suns 55-54 with 2:36 left in the second quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the teams.

Phoenix’s Josh Okogie ran into the first row to go after the ball, which ended up in Ishbia’s hands. Jokic came over to grab the ball back, but Ishbia wouldn’t let it go. Jokic gave Ishbia a shove, and the Suns owner completely flopped in response.

Jokic just shoved Mat Ishbia pic.twitter.com/adW03mmExW — Cage (@ridiculouscage) May 8, 2023

Here is another angle:

Ishbia sells the forearm from Jokic, love Okogie stealing the ball tossed back to Jokic pic.twitter.com/vdSrh99Hrr — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 8, 2023

Jokic was called for a technical foul for his shove of Ishbia. Another fan in the area who had reached out to grab Jokic was removed from the game.

What are the chances that Jokic realized he was tussling with the Suns’ owner? Probably slim to none.