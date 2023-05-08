 Skip to main content
Suns owner Mat Ishbia flops after shove from Nikola Jokic

May 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mat Ishbia with his hands up

Nikola Jokic was called for a technical foul after a minor incident with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Sunday night.

The ball was loose under the basket with the Denver Nuggets leading the Suns 55-54 with 2:36 left in the second quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the teams.

Phoenix’s Josh Okogie ran into the first row to go after the ball, which ended up in Ishbia’s hands. Jokic came over to grab the ball back, but Ishbia wouldn’t let it go. Jokic gave Ishbia a shove, and the Suns owner completely flopped in response.

Here is another angle:

Jokic was called for a technical foul for his shove of Ishbia. Another fan in the area who had reached out to grab Jokic was removed from the game.

What are the chances that Jokic realized he was tussling with the Suns’ owner? Probably slim to none.

Mat IshbiaNikola Jokic
