Nikola Jokic got his MVP award in very unique presentation

Nikola Jokic can certainly lay claim to an MVP presentation unlike any other.

The Denver Nuggets center won the award for a second consecutive season, beating out Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the honors. With the Nuggets out of the playoffs, however, the presentation of the award had to happen at home, and Jokic is already back in his native Serbia following the end of the season.

That did not deter the Nuggets. Team brass flew all the way to Jokic’s hometown of Sombor to surprise Jokic at his horse stable, presenting him with the award.

Surprise in Sombor✈️🇷🇸 We flew to Serbia to surprise the BACK-TO-BACK MVP! And, wow, this moment was special. pic.twitter.com/aFvIEDgnSj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 11, 2022

Jokic even did his MVP award interview from the stable in what is certainly one of the more unlikely settings to discuss an NBA MVP win.

Surprise in Sombor✈️🇷🇸 We flew to Serbia to surprise the BACK-TO-BACK MVP! And, wow, this moment was special. pic.twitter.com/aFvIEDgnSj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 11, 2022

At least Shaq didn’t try to talk to him in Serbian this time.

Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game for the season. While he’d rather be playing playoff basketball, he seems pretty comfortable among the horses, too.