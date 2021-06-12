Video: Nikola Jokic’s MVP speech was hilariously to the point

When it comes to winning awards, Nikola Jokic appears to be a man of few words.

The Denver Nuggets center was presented with his MVP trophy prior to Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns. As is typical, Jokic was invited to give a brief speech to the home crowd upon receiving the trophy.

Jokic emphasized the word brief. He thanked Denver fans for their support, said his teammates truly deserved the award, and that was that. He let his fellow players admire the trophy, then handed it off to his two brothers so he could get on with the game.

Nikola Jokic with possibly the shortest MVP speech in history, then his brothers took the trophy away pic.twitter.com/4zWf6lXWxN — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) June 12, 2021

Hey, it’s not like he had to say much. Plus, this isn’t really a great environment for Jokic to be chatty. After all, he was just moments away from a pivotal Game 3 that his team simply had to win to stay in the series.

MVP speeches tend to be rather emotional, at least in more formal settings. Jokic, however, is all business.