Nikola Jokic preparing to sign massive deal

May 28, 2022
by Dan Benton
Nikola Jokic in a nuggets sweater

Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets may be in the midst of a front office overhaul, but that hasn’t swayed two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Although the man who drafted him, Tim Connelly, is headed to Minnesota, Jokic remains committed to the Nuggets. And the 27-year-old intends to show that by signing a five-year, $260 million supermax extension when it’s offered.

That offer is expected to come in July and then kick in following the 2022-2023 season. For now, Jokic will play out the remaining one year and $32 million on his current contract.

Jokic had previously made it clear that he intended to remain with Denver, but this latest news solidifies it.

“I would like it, of course, but it’s not something that I’m deciding,” Jokic said last month, via NBC Sports. “I think of course if it’s offered — if (the) offer is on the table — of course I’m going to accept it because I really like the organization and really like the people who work here.

“I’m (have a) really good relationship with people who work here, and a good relationship with everybody from the owner to, let’s say, the equipment manager. I think we have something that we’re building. It actually feels really good.”

Once Jokic signs his extension, Denver’s brand new front office will turn their attention to building a more competitive team around him.

