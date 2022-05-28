Nikola Jokic preparing to sign massive deal

The Denver Nuggets may be in the midst of a front office overhaul, but that hasn’t swayed two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Although the man who drafted him, Tim Connelly, is headed to Minnesota, Jokic remains committed to the Nuggets. And the 27-year-old intends to show that by signing a five-year, $260 million supermax extension when it’s offered.

Sources: Nikola Jokic has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Denver in recent days, clearing way to sign a $260M supermax in offseason. Inside what’s next for the Nuggets in wake of Tim Connelly's departure — with @sam_amick at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/pjnfYExvwP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2022

That offer is expected to come in July and then kick in following the 2022-2023 season. For now, Jokic will play out the remaining one year and $32 million on his current contract.

Jokic had previously made it clear that he intended to remain with Denver, but this latest news solidifies it.

“I would like it, of course, but it’s not something that I’m deciding,” Jokic said last month, via NBC Sports. “I think of course if it’s offered — if (the) offer is on the table — of course I’m going to accept it because I really like the organization and really like the people who work here.

“I’m (have a) really good relationship with people who work here, and a good relationship with everybody from the owner to, let’s say, the equipment manager. I think we have something that we’re building. It actually feels really good.”

Once Jokic signs his extension, Denver’s brand new front office will turn their attention to building a more competitive team around him.