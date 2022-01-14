 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic responds to Nuggets coach saying he is not ‘sexy’

January 13, 2022
by Larry Brown

Nikola Jokic in a warmup

Nikola Jokic responded on Thursday night to being described by his coach as “not sexy.”

There has been chatter this week in response to Michael Malone’s assertion that Jokic is one of the more “disrespected” MVPs.

The Denver Nuggets head coach said Tuesday that he believes Jokic is more disrespected as an MVP because his game is “not sexy.”

Malone threw in a joke about Jokic’s wife disagreeing.

But on Thursday night, Jokic was asked about his coach’s line. The Nuggets big man said he liked Malone’s line and agreed with the coach.

“He’s not lying,” Jokic said in a postgame interview with TNT, before giving a wink.

Self-deprecating humor is always good for winning over a crowd.

Jokic had 20 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in his Nuggets’ 140-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. The reigning league MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. Those aren’t bad numbers for someone who’s not sexy.

Photo: Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

