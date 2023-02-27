 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic plays with scratched up arms against Clippers

February 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nikola Jokic with scratches on his arms

Nikola Jokic is a big target in the middle for the Denver Nuggets, and the man takes a bit of a beating.

Those watching Denver’s game against the LA Clippers on Sunday night couldn’t miss the damage to Jokic’s arms. The Nuggets big man had large scratch marks across the back of both of his arms.

As “World Wide Wob” joked, it looked like Jokic had just wrestled a bear.

The scars were fresh from the team’s Saturday night loss at Memphis.

Nobody can deny whether Jokic is taking a pounding. He has the scars to prove it. But those scars are worth it as Jokic is headed for a third straight NBA MVP award. He is averaging a triple-double this season and recorded yet another one in his Nuggets’ win over the Clippers. He had 40 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

