Nikola Jokic reveals what he said to Victor Wembanyama after dunking on him

April 3, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Nikola Jokic throws down a dunk on Victor Wembanyama

Nikola Jokic is known for many things, but his dunking ability is not one of them. The Denver Nuggets star decided to give fans a rare treat on Tuesday night when he threw down a dunk near Victor Wembanyama, and he had a funny message for the rookie phenom afterward.

Jokic and Wembanyama battled on both ends of the court during Denver’s 110-105 victory over the Spurs. Jokic finished with a game-high 42 points and had 16 rebounds and 6 assists. Wembanyama scored 23 points to go along with 15 rebounds, 8 assists and a whopping 9 blocks.

One of Wembanyama’s blocks came during a highly entertaining sequence midway through the first quarter. Wembanyama scored a driving layup on Jokic and then blocked the reigning NBA Finals MVP’s shot on the other end of the floor. Jokic responded with a dunk near Wembanyama. You can see all the action below:

In his postgame press conference, Jokic was asked if he said anything to Wembanyama after the dunk. He joked that he warned Wembanyama about blocking his shots but that the No. 1 overall still did it a few more times throughout the night.

“I told him if he blocked one more shot I’m gonna … something,” Jokic said. “But he blocked like four after that, so I didn’t do anything about it.”

Wembanyama’s incredible wingspan is one of the many things that sets him apart from other players. That seemed like Jokic’s way of acknowledging that even he had a difficult time adjusting to it.

It is only a matter of time before Wembanyama wins a Defensive Player of the Year award, and he recently had a great quote about that. The 20-year-old probably has Jokic’s vote after what we saw on Tuesday.

