Nikola Jovic leaves game in an arm brace after taking ugly fall

Nikola Jovic wearing an arm brace

Nikola Jovic took one of the nastiest spills of the season during Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Heat forward Jovic went up for a dunk attempt in transition in the first quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. After receiving the pass from Heat teammate Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jovic skied high to try to posterize Toronto’s Collin Murray-Broyles.

But Jovic was upended in the air by Murray-Broyles and crashed hard to the floor. He appeared to hurt both his right arm and his tailbone and was writhing around in agony on the hardwood.

Jovic was able to walk off the floor with the assistance of team staffers but needed his right arm stabilized in a large brace as he walked off. While Murray-Broyles was called for a common shooting foul on the play, Jovic was unable to shoot his ensuing free throws and was replaced in the game by Keshad Johnson.

The 22-year-old Jovic, a righty shooter, is in his fourth NBA season. Jovic’s numbers have dipped as he has been in and out of the rotation, and he is averaging just 7.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 19.3 minutes per game as a result.

Jovic, whom the Heat were absurdly high on in the past, was making his return on Monday after missing the last four games for Miami due to a hip injury. But he ended up having to exit again before even one full quarter of action after taking one of the ugliest falls of the year.

