Bulls center had great response to Rudy Gobert trade

Rudy Gobert was linked to the Chicago Bulls before ultimately being dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That was welcome news for at lest one member of the Bulls who would have been displaced by a Gobert trade.

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic had a funny response to reports of Gobert being dealt to Minnesota. Vucevic joked that he was relieved his offer on a house in Salt Lake City got rejected now that any chance of a trade to Utah had evaporated.

Glad my offer for the house I found in Salt Lake got rejected then https://t.co/lDUaXjMUTJ — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) July 1, 2022

Vucevic was frequently rumored as one of the pieces that would likely have to go to the Jazz in a hypothetical Gobert trade. Obviously, he was aware of those rumors, and at least maintained a sense of humor about them. Of course, it’s easier to laugh at once you know you won’t have to uproot your life and move across the country.

The veteran center has been in a few rumors this offseason, but he’s dealt with them admirably. Now he can probably relax and prepare for next season in the knowledge he’s highly likely to stay put.