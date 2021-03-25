Nikola Vucevic traded to Bulls from Magic in start of rebuild

The Orlando Magic appear to be intent on blowing up their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and trading Nikola Vucevic was their first big move.

The Magic have traded Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks, according to multiple reports.

Vucevic, 30, made his second All-Star appearance this year and is averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game. The 6-foot-11 center has become one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is also averaging 11.8 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 19-24 and just 1.5 games behind the eight-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. They wanted to make a big splash at the deadline by acquiring a player who can be a cornerstone player alongside Zach LaVine. Vucevic should be just that for them.

Trading Vucevic will likely be the first of at least two big moves the Magic make in advance of Thursday afternoon’s trade deadline. They are also expected to move Aaron Gordon, who wants out of Orlando.