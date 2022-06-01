Notable NBA referee absent from Finals rotation

The NBA has released the names of the referees who will be working this year’s Finals, and there is at least one prominent omission.

The league announced on Wednesday the 12 referees (plus six alternates) who had been assigned to the Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics Finals series that tips off on Thursday. Almost all of the NBA’s most well-known referees (including Scott Foster, Zach Zarba, Tony Brothers, and Marc Davis) were part of the list.

But a notable name who was not included in either the main pool or the pool of alternates was veteran referee Bill Kennedy, who is in his 23rd season in the league. Kennedy had worked six games in total this postseason (Miami-Atlanta Game 5, Memphis-Minnesota Game 4, Philadelphia-Toronto Game 6, Dallas-Phoenix Game 1, Golden State-Memphis Game 5, and Boston-Miami Game 2). He was also an alternate or in the replay center for a handful of other playoff games this year.

According to Kennedy’s online biography, he has worked over 100 career playoff games in total, including five Finals games.

Interestingly enough, the NBA stated in the above press release that referees were selected based on their performance during the first three rounds of the playoffs. Veteran referee Ed Malloy, another very well-known official, only made the pool as an alternate as well.

The 55-year-old Kennedy has had his fair share of entertaining moments as a ref over the years. But he won’t be around in the 2022 Finals to give more.