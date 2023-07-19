Ex-Nuggets champion reveals which team gave them biggest challenge in playoffs

A former Denver Nuggets champion recently named which team gave them the biggest challenge in the playoffs, and it’s not a team you would expect.

Bruce Brown joined Theo Pinson on the “Run Your Race” podcast for an interview that was released on Tuesday. In the interview, Pinson said that the Nuggets were on a mission and stormed through the postseason.

Brown responded by saying that based on games lost, the Phoenix Suns series would go down as their toughest opponent. But Brown feels that Denver’s first-round opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves, presented the most difficult challenge.

“Phoenix was our ‘toughest’ series,” Brown said. “I would say our toughest series was Minnesota. [Anthony Edwards] and them … there was just something about them. They had good players. It was Mike Conley, [Karl-Anthony Towns], [Anthony Edwards] … that was our toughest series. Phoenix, it was just blowouts each game.”

Brown said that the Nuggets never felt like they were ever going to lose against the Los Angeles Lakers, whom they swept in the conference finals.

“Honestly, I would say our toughest series was [against] Minnesota” – Bruce Brown on the Nuggets’ championship run (Via @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/8RIC5726aE — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) July 18, 2023

Denver beat the Timberwolves in five, the Suns in six, swept the Lakers, and beat the Miami Heat in five to win the championship.

Brown has since joined the Indiana Pacers, but he seems proud of the work his Nuggets did in the postseason. How could he not be? They had a dominant run.

This anecdote from Brown should also be pleasing to Timberwolves fans, who believe their team can contend. Minnesota went 42-40 last season and beat the Thunder in a play-in game to secure the 8th spot in the West.