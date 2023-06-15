Nuggets coach Michael Malone goes viral for vulgar speech at parade

Michael Malone is letting his hair down a bit now that he is an NBA champion.

The Denver Nuggets head coach Malone went viral for his, shall we say, colorful speech during Thursday’s championship parade. A usually stoic figure, Malone got up in front of the microphone (wearing shades and a silver chain around his neck) and let loose.

[Are] Bruce [Brown] and me going anywhere [this offseason]?,” said Malone. “Hell no. Hellllll no. Hell no.

“We running this s–t back,” a giddy Malone added. “We running this s–t back. Hell yeah. Come on. Get loudddd. Get louddddddd.”

Here is the tremendous video (but obviously beware of the profanity).

Michael Malone is a legend lol pic.twitter.com/4RFqgYDB8E — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 15, 2023

The 51-year-old Malone was probably a few drinks in by that point as he was slurring his words and basically growling into the mic by the end there. But it was a well-deserved moment for him, especially after the Nuggets went a dominant 16-4 this postseason (against the likes of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo) for their first-ever NBA title.

Malone wasn’t the only one having the time of his life at Thursday’s parade. Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic also went unfiltered on the mic at the event.