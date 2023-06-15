Nikola Jokic drops hilarious F-bomb during Nuggets’ parade

Nikola Jokic was concerned about how the Denver Nuggets’ championship parade was going to impact his plans to return home to Serbia, but it appears the two-time MVP underestimated how much fun he would have.

After the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, Jokic seemed genuinely concerned about having to attend Thursday’s victory parade. Jokic said he wanted to be sure he was back in Serbia by the weekend, when one of his horses is scheduled to race.

But when the day actually arrived, Jokic got swept up in the excitement. He dropped an awesome F-bomb while telling the thousands of fans in downtown Denver that he was having the time of his life.

Jokic is finally enjoying the Parade pic.twitter.com/w4DZ92bmgf — Alex (@Dubs408) June 15, 2023

“I know that I told (people) that I don’t want to stay (for the) parade, but I f—ing want to stay (for the) parade,” Jokic said. “This is the best. This is amazing.”

Jokic seemed like he was in a rush to get home after the Nuggets accomplished their goal. He even expressed that in the brief message he delivered after the win.

Once Jokic saw how many fans had gathered to celebrate him and his teammates, he probably realized that his horses can wait.