Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Nuggets make decision on their new head coach

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
David Adelman at a press conference
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman speaks before the game against the LA Clippers during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets have quickly made a decision on their new head coach just four days after their season ended.

The Nuggets are retaining interim coach David Adelman on a permanent basis, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania adds that the Nuggets were “impressed” with Adelman’s work during the postseason, where he led Denver within one game of the Western Conference Finals despite taking over so late in the season.

Adelman ensures that the Nuggets maintain some semblance of continuity after a tumultuous season. The 44-year-old had previously served as an assistant coach under former coach Michael Malone since the 2017 season, so he was deeply familiar with the team and its roster.

Adelman, the son of former NBA head coach Rick Adelman, went 3-0 in the regular season after Malone’s shocking firing. The Nuggets then outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game first round series before falling to Oklahoma City in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Nuggets are at a crossroads after a disappointing playoff exit, and there are long-term questions about their roster. The team is also in the hunt for a new general manager, with that hire likely to take longer.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!