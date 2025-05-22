Nuggets make decision on their new head coach

The Denver Nuggets have quickly made a decision on their new head coach just four days after their season ended.

The Nuggets are retaining interim coach David Adelman on a permanent basis, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Charania adds that the Nuggets were “impressed” with Adelman’s work during the postseason, where he led Denver within one game of the Western Conference Finals despite taking over so late in the season.

Nuggets were impressed with Adelman's work as interim coach and moved forward swiftly with him as the full-time coach, sources said. Denver will take a period of time now after the season to sort through its general manager hire. https://t.co/cjwozIwEdY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 22, 2025

Adelman ensures that the Nuggets maintain some semblance of continuity after a tumultuous season. The 44-year-old had previously served as an assistant coach under former coach Michael Malone since the 2017 season, so he was deeply familiar with the team and its roster.

Adelman, the son of former NBA head coach Rick Adelman, went 3-0 in the regular season after Malone’s shocking firing. The Nuggets then outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers in a seven-game first round series before falling to Oklahoma City in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Nuggets are at a crossroads after a disappointing playoff exit, and there are long-term questions about their roster. The team is also in the hunt for a new general manager, with that hire likely to take longer.