Nuggets fan trolled Joel Embiid with sign ahead of game

A Denver Nuggets fan trolled Joel Embiid with a sign ahead of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Monday’s game was supposed to be a matchup between the top two NBA MVP contenders in Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Embiid unfortunately did not play in the game due to a sore right calf.

Embiid’s absence from the big showdown led a Nuggets fan to bring a sign to the game that showed the Sixers center as a “missing person.”

MISSING PERSON- Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/tXNwmkei0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2023

These young Nuggets fans trolled Joel Embiid 😅😬 pic.twitter.com/M61oDa2ejS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2023

The description said Embiid had “No MVPS, NO first team All Stars” and is “tall.”

Without Embiid in the lineup, Philly lost to Denver 116-111. Jokic had 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in the win.

Jokic has slipped from averaging a triple-double to averaging 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game. A few more high assist total games and he’ll be back to averaging a triple-double. His Nuggets have also now won four in a row and have the best record in the West.

Jokic could be getting close to retaking the lead in MVP discussions, so long as Kendrick Perkins’ complaints didn’t completely poison things for him.