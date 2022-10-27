Nuggets forward had savage trash talk for LeBron James during win over Lakers

One Denver Nuggets player was more than happy to hand LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers another L on Wednesday night.

Nuggets forward Bruce Brown, who just signed with the team over the summer, had his best game of the season against the Lakers. He posted a full stat line of 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes. Brown also shot 7-for-12 from the floor (including four huge threes) as the Nuggets won 110-99.

After the victory, Brown revealed that he had a savage trash talk moment on James during the game. Brown said that the Lakers were calling him a “shift guy,” closing out short to him on the three-point line and allowing Brown to fire away from deep, per Nuggets writer Harrison Wind. Brown responded by hitting three triples in the first half and turned to James, who had been jawing at him earlier, saying, “Your game plan ain’t working, sir.”

Just a 33.5 percent career three-point shooter, Brown deserved his moment in the sun on Wednesday. The four threes were a career-high for Brown and helped him solidify his grasp on Denver’s starting small forward gig. Brown also becomes the latest Western Conference rival to get under James’ skin.