Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. has theory on coronavirus ‘agenda’

Michael Porter Jr. shared some of his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic on social media Tuesday, and the Denver Nuggets forward believes the virus is being used as a political tool.

During a Snapchat Q&A, Porter said he believes COVID-19 is being used for “population control” and that the dangers of the virus are being exaggerated. Clevis Murray of The Athletic shared some of the 22-year-old’s remarks.

Michael Porter Jr. via Snapchat: "Personally I think the coronavirus is being used obviously for a bigger agenda. It's being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses of people. The whole world is being controlled." — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) July 29, 2020

Porter also claimed he has never received a vaccine in his life. Murray noted that the University of Missouri, where Porter played college ball, requires all students to be up to date on certain immunizations. However, there are medical and religious waivers.

Porter Jr. ended his response to the question with the following: "It is a serious thing. It's a real thing but this is being overblown." — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) July 29, 2020

It’s possible Porter Jr. hasn’t been vaccinated. According to the University of Missouri website, students can apply for a medical or religious waiver. Website also notes a student can be exempt if they show documentation of “permanent immunity” from measles, mumps & rubella. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) July 29, 2020

Many professional athletes have advocated for wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and some MLB players have even worn face coverings while playing. It’s safe to assume Porter will not be following their lead when the NBA season resumes in Orlando.

Porter arrived at the NBA bubble later than some of his teammates, though there has not been confirmation that he tested positive for the coronavirus.