Video: Clint Frazier, Didi Gregorius hit home runs while wearing masks

Some MLB players have decided to wear masks while playing on the field, and a few showed on Saturday that they can still deliver even while wearing the face covering.

In Philadelphia’s practice game against Washington, Didi Gregorius went deep against Max Scherzer in the first inning, despite having a mask on.

We have a video we think you might enjoy. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/rChawmTm9N — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2020

In the Yankees’ practice game against the Mets, Clint Frazier drilled a big home run off Rick Porcello.

7's to the heavens pic.twitter.com/30lcc5NNkV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 19, 2020

Frazier, 25, is dealing with foot issues, so the home run from him was a positive sign. He’s in his fourth season with the Yankees and has improved his stats each season. Last year he batted .267/.317/.489 with an .806 OPS in 69 games.

Gregorius, 30, is in his first year with the Phillies after spending the previous five seasons with the Yankees. He only played in 82 games last season after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Both players have said they plan to wear masks on the field. Gregorius says he has a chronic kidney condition that puts him in a high-risk category for the coronavirus.