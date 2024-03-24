Nuggets superfan gets banned from games after 32-year run

Denver Nuggets fans will be missing a familiar face in the stands for the foreseeable future. Longtime season ticket holder Vicki Ray says she’s been banned from attending Nuggets games.

Ray had held down a familiar spot at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. over the years. She had always sat by the first row railing, right next to the tunnel the players use to enter the playing court.

NEW TODAY: The @nuggets have confirmed to me/@denverwestword that legendary season ticket holder Vicki Ray aka “Sign Lady” aka “Candy Lady” has been banned from @BallArenaDenver over her treatment of players and referees… I’m told players and refs both complained about Vicki… https://t.co/6j0e4qK5zN — Chris Perez (@yankee_MSU) March 23, 2024

The 72-year-old Nuggets supporter has been known as both the “Sign Lady” and the “Candy Lady” among fans and players alike. Ray earned the latter title after years of sneaking personalized candy bags for Nuggets players.

Ray recently spoke to CBS News Colorado’s Alan Gionet on what had allegedly caused her ban. Ray said that she was accused of grabbing a referee during a February game. Then she added that there was another accusation about her hitting a player in the face.

The Nuggets supporter denied both allegations, adding that the latter would be “near impossible” for her to do given the size difference between her and the players.

Ray did admit to one accusation about passing notes to referees. But she added that she had been doing the same thing for decades.

“Well I did that,” she bared to Gionet. “OK. But I passed a note to the refs every game for 25 years. Christmas cards, birthday cards, everything.”

Ray added that her lawyer believes the Nuggets are trying to vacate her four seats — total cost $20,000 — and sell them at a higher price.