Nuggets could trade 1 surprising player amid clashes with coach Michael Malone?

The Denver Nuggets are sitting comfortably atop the Western Conference right now, but they may not be a complete fairy tale behind closed doors.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Friday that the Nuggets have begun to gauge the trade value of second-year guard Bones Hyland. Fischer notes that occasional clashes between Hyland and Denver head coach Michael Malone’s “old-school mentality” have factored into the team’s decision.

The 22-year-old Hyland is a very surprising potential trade candidate. He was the Nuggets’ first-round draft pick just over a year-and-a-half ago and earned All-Rookie Second Team honors last season. Hyland has developed further this season as well, carving out a consistent role off Denver’s bench with his fearless shot-taking and quietly improving defense.

Fischer adds that new Nuggets signing Bruce Brown, who can become a free agent again this summer, is also playing well as a second-unit ball-handler, adding a financial aspect to Denver’s decision with Hyland. But for Hyland to actually get traded would be stunning, especially given all the internal hype he had gotten in recent months.