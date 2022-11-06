Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant

Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.

Toppin, 24, has had a strong showing through the first eight games of the season. He is averaging 10.8 points per game (a career high) and has really improved his three-point shot to the tune of a 46.7 percent conversion rate from deep.

As for Brunson, who is the father of new Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, he was just hired by the Knicks over the offseason. While there is nothing to suggest that his disagreement with Toppin on Friday night is anything that might linger, the Knicks did already experience another blow-up between player and assistant last season.