Old Draymond Green quote goes viral after brutal Game 3 performance

Draymond Green put on a disaster class in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday and is now getting appropriately roasted for it.

The Golden State Warriors star stank up TD Garden with just two points, three rebounds, and four assists in the Warriors’ 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics. Green also posted a team-worst plus-minus of -13, missed three of his four shot attempts (including both three-pointers), and fouled out with over four minutes left in the game.

In the wake of Green’s clunker, one of his old quotes went viral. After Game 1 of the series, in which he had also struggled, Green boldly declared that “I won’t play as bad as I played again.” You can read his full comments here.

Unfortunately for Green, who managed a 4-11-5 line in Game 1, he actually managed to play even worse in Game 3. Green gave up a repugnant amount of offensive rebounds and easy putbacks to Celtics center Robert Williams and was barely guarded by Boston on the other end, yet couldn’t capitalize.

The ex-All-Star Green did have a nice outing in Game 2, which the Warriors won, and has been mostly effective on defense against players like Jaylen Brown. But in Game 3, he just looked old, slow, and overmatched. Green may also be hearing it from one of his biggest critics after that raspberry.