1 opposing team could make run at Anthony Davis?

LeBron James is now under contract for the foreseeable future, but could uncertainty be looming with the Los Angeles Lakers’ other star player?

An unnamed West executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney this week that the Chicago Bulls may be a possible trade partner if the Lakers decide to move eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis. Deveney had previously reported that there are some members of the Lakers organization who would like to explore the possibility of trading Davis.

The 29-year-old Davis, a native of Chicago, can become a free agent as early as 2024. The executive Deveney talked with also suggests that Bulls guard Zach LaVine, a former UCLA star who is represented by Klutch Sports, might headline the return package for Davis.

Though obviously a huge injury risk with more ailments than The Operation Man, Davis should still be able to fetch a premium at this point in his career. It is hard to fathom the Lakers pulling the trigger on such a move, at least while James is around. But they would be wise to at least gauge what they might be able to get for Davis (who has spoken about the possibility of playing for the Bulls before).