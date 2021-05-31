Orlando mayor responds to LeBron James dissing city

Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer is taking the high road in response to some brutal shade from LeBron James.

In the most recent episode of HBO’s “The Shop,” the Los Angeles Lakers star James dissed the city of Orlando. He said he had “PTSD” from last season’s bubble in Orlando. James also joked that the Magic had “no chance” of ever signing him and that he would just retire if he got traded to Orlando.

The comments caught the attention of Dyer, who is Orlando’s longest-serving mayor, having held office since 2003.

“I’m certain that you didn’t experience the other half of Orlando during your time in the bubble last summer, @KingJames,” Dyer tweeted in response. “Next time you’re here, let’s go out for lunch. You’ll see that our community is diverse, inclusive and vibrant.”

James’ perspective is somewhat understandable after he spent roughly three straight months in the Orlando bubble. But at this point, there might be something personal going on between Orlando and the Lakers. One of James’ teammates is also not too fond of the city.