Pacers breakout player to undergo season-ending surgery

The darlings of the Eastern Conference this season are getting some tough news.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum that he recently suffered in his right shoulder. The procedure will end Mathurin’s season, but he is expected to make a full recovery for the 2024-25 campaign.

The 21-year-old Mathurin had been a big-time part of Indiana’s success this season, particularly their No. 1-ranked offense. After making the All-Rookie First Team last year, Mathurin followed that up with averages of 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists a game on 45/37/82 shooting splits. Mathurin was also recently named the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend, which took place in Indianapolis.

The Pacers, who made it to all the way to the championship game of December’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, now sit at 35-29. That is eighth in the Eastern Conference but just half a game back of the No. 6 seed needed to avoid the play-in. With Mathurin now finished for the year, they will have to rely on Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard to pick up the slack on the wing. The good news though is that the Pacers have at least been stockpiling depth for months now.