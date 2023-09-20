Report: Pacers begin exploring Buddy Hield trade

The Indiana Pacers appear set to put a big name on the trade market with the start of the season looming.

The Pacers are looking to find a trade for guard Buddy Hield after contract talks broke down, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Hield is entering the final year of his current deal, but the Pacers’ extension proposal did not make him feel sufficiently valued.

The Pacers have yet to hold serious talks with other teams, but Hield is open to a move and is likely to attract widespread interest. He is owed $19.2 million in 2023-24 and will be a free agent following the upcoming year as things stand.

Hield has played the last two seasons with the Pacers and has been an effective scorer and veteran leader, averaging 17.1 points per game over the last two campaigns. He made one move earlier this month that suggests that a trade was not on the agenda until very recently.