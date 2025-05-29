Pacers gave hero’s welcome to fan who was harassed by Knicks fans

An Indiana Pacers fan was the target of some verbal and physical abuse on the streets of New York after the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and that fan’s favorite team did their best to make it worth his while.

A video circulated earlier this month of a fan wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey being harassed by Knicks fans who were celebrating their team’s series win over the Celtics in New York City. The fan had full bags of trash thrown at him and was basically chased down the street. You can see the clip here.

Following the incident, Pat McAfee identified the Pacers fan as a firefighter named Hans Perez. McAfee had both Perez and Haliburton on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and Haliburton told Perez that he was going to arrange for Perez and a guest to fly out to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Haliburton and the Pacers deliver on their promise

Perez took Haliburton and the Pacers up on the offer. The fan flew into Indianapolis and received a hero’s welcome that included an airport greeting and transportation to his hotel in a fire truck.

The Pacers fan that went viral for wearing his Haliburton jersey outside MSG got a hero’s welcome arriving in Indy for Game 4



pic.twitter.com/UTuDvfHOEU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 27, 2025

Haliburton and the Pacers delivered on the court as well. Indiana beat New York 130-121 on Tuesday night to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Haliburton led the way for the Pacers with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists.

Haliburton was baffled by a move Pacers coach Rick Carlisle made toward the end of Game 4, but the end result was all that mattered.

In hindsight, getting clubbed with some bags of trash on the streets of New York City was probably one of the best things to ever happen to Perez.