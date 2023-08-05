 Skip to main content
Pacers center Myles Turner gets unusually-timed drug test from NBA

August 5, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Myles Turner during warmups

Feb 10, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s drug-testing unit takes no days off, even during the offseason.

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner received an unexpected summer drug test from the league this week. He posted a photo of the drug-testing kit to Instagram along with the caption, “Not me having a drug test the day after the camp video.”

Turner is referring to the Chamberlain-esque performance he had put up the day before against [checks notes] a bunch of elementary school-age children. At his basketball camp in Dallas, Tex., Turner subbed himself in to help out a team of kid campers who were down 42-7 to some of their peers. Turner proceeded to rain buckets on every four-footer who stood in his way and brought the disadvantaged team all the way back for the win.

Here is the video of the funny scene was posted by Turner to his social media pages.

Something about that drew the NBA’s suspicion though, and now Turner is paying the price for his Billy Madison impression. We have seen the league “randomly” drug test players after explosive scoring performances before. But that one has to be the very first drug test after an explosive scoring performance against 8-year-olds.

