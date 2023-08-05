Pacers center Myles Turner gets unusually-timed drug test from NBA

The NBA’s drug-testing unit takes no days off, even during the offseason.

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner received an unexpected summer drug test from the league this week. He posted a photo of the drug-testing kit to Instagram along with the caption, “Not me having a drug test the day after the camp video.”

Myles Turner got drug tested after cooking some kids at his basketball camp 😂 (via @Original_Turner/ IG) pic.twitter.com/x9JbFj3oFw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 4, 2023

Turner is referring to the Chamberlain-esque performance he had put up the day before against [checks notes] a bunch of elementary school-age children. At his basketball camp in Dallas, Tex., Turner subbed himself in to help out a team of kid campers who were down 42-7 to some of their peers. Turner proceeded to rain buckets on every four-footer who stood in his way and brought the disadvantaged team all the way back for the win.

Here is the video of the funny scene was posted by Turner to his social media pages.

Class Of 2033 #1 Overall Pick☝🏾😅 pic.twitter.com/jlieps2BCB — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) August 4, 2023

Something about that drew the NBA’s suspicion though, and now Turner is paying the price for his Billy Madison impression. We have seen the league “randomly” drug test players after explosive scoring performances before. But that one has to be the very first drug test after an explosive scoring performance against 8-year-olds.