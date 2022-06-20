Pacers reportedly shopping 2 key players in trade talks

There has been some talk of the Indiana Pacers completely blowing up their roster following a 25-win season, and it would appear they are at least open to going that route.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Pacers have been engaged in serious trade discussions centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.

Both Brogdon and Turner are entering the final year of their respective contracts. Brogdon will make $22.6 million next season while Turner is on the books for $17.5 million. It is not a surprise that the Pacers are trying to move the expiring contracts given their situation.

Recent indications have been that the Pacers want to keep Turner, but that could be a negotiation tactic. The 26-year-old averaged 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. He has also led the NBA in blocked shots in two of the past four seasons.

Brogdon, who will turn 30 next season, averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He appeared in just 36 games last season and has battled some injuries throughout his career.

If the Pacers do trade Turner, there is one potential swap that might make sense.