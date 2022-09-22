Pacers say 1 coveted trade target is off market

The Indiana Pacers appear to be switching off the hot stove for one of their top players.

In a radio appearance Wednesday on 1075 The Fan in Indianapolis, Pacers GM Chad Buchanan addressed center Myles Turner’s future with the team. Buchanan said that Turner will not be traded before the start of the coming season and will be on Indiana’s roster on opening night, per veteran NBA writer Marc Stein.

The former lottery pick Turner appeared to react to the news with an emoji-laden tweet later in the day on Wednesday.

💙🫶🏾💛 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) September 21, 2022

Turner, 26, has been with the Pacers for his entire seven-year career. But Turner trade rumors have almost become an annual tradition. To an extent, that much is unavoidable since Turner is a dynamic big man (an A-list rim-protector who is also one of the tops at his position from three-point range) on a Pacers side that has been mediocre at best throughout his career.

Indiana could still choose to shop Turner again before the trade deadline next February. But for the time being, any teams hoping to land a lively two-way center like Turner (such as this notable squad) will just have to bark up another tree.