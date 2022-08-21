Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud is officially over?

It may be time to close the book on the greatest sports beef that lasted for all of two weeks.

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero crossed paths again over the weekend with Atlanta Hawks veteran Dejounte Murray, this time at the CrawsOver pro-am league in Seattle, Wash. With the two lined up on opposite teams, Banchero drove on Murray during one particular possession and ended up hitting the deck. Murray quickly helped Banchero to his feet, and the two exchanged a friendly moment with one another.

That could not be more different than the last time the two met at another Seattle-area pro-am game earlier this month. Murray went viral for pulling an extremely disrespectful move on Banchero (video here). The two players then continued the jawing online and traded some pretty nasty barbs.

You would not have the slighest clue though based on Saturday’s interaction though, especially since Murray, who was the agent provocateur in Round 1, was now the one making peace. But there is still plenty of time for hostilities to resume — since they are both in the same division now, Banchero and Murray will play each other at least four times every NBA season (the earliest of which will come next season on Oct. 21 in Atlanta).