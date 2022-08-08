Paolo Banchero, Dejounte Murray feud online after disrespectful viral video

Paolo Banchero appears to have made an NBA enemy in record time.

The Orlando Magic rookie was on the receiving end of an absolutely ruthless moment from Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray during a pro-am game on Sunday. At the event, which was hosted by former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, Murray faked Banchero out, dunked the ball, and proceeded to taunt Banchero in the most disrespectful manner (video here).

After the viral moment, Banchero called out Murray online. He shared the video clip and noted that Murray had also unfollowed him on Instagram.

“Lol unfollowed me on the gram [and] everything it must be personal huh?” wrote Banchero. “That’s fine jus make sure [you] guard up next time [and] stop sending doubles family.”

Murray went scorched-earth in response. He indicated that he had been close with Banchero in years past but accused Banchero of losing his humbleness after making the NBA.

“You Tried To Flex That #1 Pick S— On Me When I Been Rooting For You When You Was A Kid Asking To Rebound For Me @paolo5,” wrote Murray on his own page (profanity edited by LBS). “Don’t Get On This Internet Saying Nothing… You Changed From The Humble Kid You Always Was And I Stand On Real S— Boy And YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You Made It And Changed And I Lost All Respect!! Stay Humble. This Life You In Now Is REAL And Ain’t No Joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN Cause That’s WHO I AM!”

Banchero hit back with a final response, writing, “[I’m the] same humble kid always vouched for u bro don’t switch the narrative for the internet. Shout-out IT tho for the great event.”

Banchero, the top overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft, is a native of Seattle, Wash. and attended high school there as well. That means that his paths did indeed likely cross with Murray, a Seattle native himself who remained in the area through his college days at the University of Washington.

Their relationship has obviously soured since then though. Now we will be seeing Banchero and Murray duke it out four times a year in the Southeast Division. Murray especially is probably looking forward to that since he has a tendency to take these perceived slights very personally.