Pascal Siakam was not fined for incident with Nick Nurse

Pascal Siakam was not fined for his verbal exchange with Nick Nurse, despite a report to the contrary.

Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that Siakam was fined $50,000 for “directing several choice words” at Nurse as the Raptors walked off the floor following a loss to Cleveland on Sunday. The story was later amended to say that no discipline had been made official and that Toronto was still considering things.

TSN’s Josh Lewenberg also said that Siakam has not been fined.

Both the team and sources close to Pascal Siakam confirm that the Raptors' forward has not been fined for a verbal exchange with Nick Nurse following Sunday's loss to Cleveland, as was initially reported, though neither refuted that the incident occurred. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 23, 2021

The Raptors lost 116-105 to the Cavs. That was their eighth straight loss. They lost to the Rockets on Monday for their ninth straight loss, which also snapped Houston’s 20-game losing streak.

Toronto is really sinking, which explains Siakam’s anger and frustration. He was also benched in late December as discipline for leaving the floor early during a prior loss.