Thursday, December 31, 2020

Pascal Siakam benched by Raptors as discipline for leaving floor early

December 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam was benched by the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night as a disciplinary measure.

Siakam fouled out with a minute to go in the Raptors’ 100-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. He exited the floor after fouling out rather than remain with his team on the sideline.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said at the time that he did not know what Siakam had done. But Nurse recognized Siakam was having a hard night after fouling out and shooting just 8/23.

Toronto decided to bench Siakam for the team’s home game against the New York Knicks.

The Raptors are off to a 0-3 start this season. Last season they had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference but lost in the playoffs to the Boston Celtics. Siakam had a rough series against Boston.

