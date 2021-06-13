Pat Connaughton left bloody after being elbowed by Joe Harris

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton briefly left Sunday’s playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets with a bloody eye, but the play somehow did not draw a foul.

Connaughton was elbowed in the face by Joe Harris as he went up for a rebound in the third quarter of Game 4. The contact was clearly inadvertent, but a foul should have been called. You can see the play below:

Pat Connaughton was taken to the locker room after getting elbowed by Joe Harris. #NBA #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/iD1OYiR80Q — JWAL Sports (@JwalSports) June 13, 2021

Connaughton was seen on the bench area with blood running down his face.

Pat Connaughton took an inadvertent shot to the eye from Joe Harris. pic.twitter.com/qfScbnCyvK — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2021

Connaughton went to the locker room to have the laceration tended to and was able to return to the game. The refs had to have simply missed the elbow from Harris, but you can understand why the Bucks were upset.