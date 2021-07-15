Video: Pat Connaughton zings Grant Hill during interview

Grant Hill has a clear NBA rooting interest despite working as a broadcaster and analyst, and Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton needled the Hall of Famer about that following Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night.

Connaughton was interviewed by NBA TV following the Bucks’ 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns. Hill mentioned how he called some of Milwaukee’s games against the Brooklyn Nets and asked how the Bucks were able to claw their way back when down. Before he answered the question, Connaughton took a friendly swipe at Hill.

“First of all, it’s good to have you back and not in an Atlanta Hawks shirt sitting courtside,” Connaughton said.

“I didn’t think you noticed, Pat!” Hill replied.

Hill, of course, is a co-owner of the Hawks. The Bucks beat Atlanta in six games in the Western Conference Finals.

You can see the exchange between Hill and Connaughton below: