Pat Riley once had bold proposal for LeBron James

Prior to his departure from the Miami Heat in 2014, LeBron James was asked to return on less than a max deal. The request, which was made by Pat Riley, was met with utter silence.

Marc Stein broke down the situation on “The Stein Line” earlier this week, suggesting that Riley’s request was so egregious that those in the room weren’t even certain he was serious. In addition to James, his agent, Rich Paul, and longtime NBA agent and attorney Mark Termini could do nothing but stare, jaws on the floor.

At that point in his career, James had never landed a max deal and was hellbent on breaking that trend. So were here representatives.

Riley’s proposal stemmed from a desire to restructure Miami’s roster. He believed that if James took less, the Heat would be able to bring in more quality veterans and create somewhat of a super-team. That, of course, did not happen.

Shortly after Riley’s request fell on deaf ears, James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-year, $42 million deal with a second-year player option.

Stein’s full report on this awkward exchange can be found at the aforementioned “The Stein Line,” but take note that is it currently behind a paywall.