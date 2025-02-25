Patrick Beverley, Bucks hit with lawsuit over 2024 ball-throwing incident

Patrick Beverley and the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly facing legal action over an incident that occurred during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Beverley, then a member of the Bucks, had an altercation with Indiana Pacers fans as Milwaukee was minutes away from getting eliminated in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round series at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Beverley appeared to throw a ball at a male fan but hit a female fan behind him instead. Beverley then asked for the ball back, seemingly in an apologetic fashion. But once the fan returned the ball to Beverley, the latter threw it back with even more force (video here).

Mar 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, two Pacers fans filed a lawsuit against Beverley, the Bucks organization, and assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer. According to FOX59’s Joe Schroeder, the fans claimed to experience medical expenses, mental anguish, humiliation, and lost wages after the altercation with Beverley. Oppenheimer was included in the lawsuit because the assistant coach allegedly attempted to rile up nearby Pacers fans from the Bucks’ bench before Beverley’s ball-throwing incident.

The league suspended Beverley for four games following the incident. The 36-year-old has yet to play in the NBA this season, instead opting to sign with an overseas team.

Based on reports following the May 2024 contest, a rather mild taunt from one fan was what provoked Beverley to throw the ball in anger. Beverley later shared his side of the story but admitted that he was ultimately still wrong for how he had acted.

