Patrick Beverley called out Tyrese Haliburton after Lakers beat Pacers

Patrick Beverley had a message for Tyrese Haliburton after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in a close game on Thursday night.

The Lakers outscored the Pacers 28-15 in the fourth quarter to complete a 112-111 comeback win. Haliburton had a solid game with 26 points and 12 assists. He was guarded by Beverley, a defensive specialist who shut down the Pacers guard in the fourth quarter. Beverley apparently requested the assignment.

After the game, Beverley said his request was rooted in something Haliburton said as a rookie.

Patrick Beverley said that Tyrese Halliburton mentioned his name as a rookie and Beverley “remembered his words” and asked Darvin Ham for the matchup tonight. pic.twitter.com/pLGT0TXULR — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 3, 2023

“He mentioned my name. For a first-year guy to mention my name, especially with all the work I’ve done in this league defensively … I felt a little, I wouldn’t say disrespected, but I remembered his words. I took it kind of personally and I wanted that challenge tonight. Coach gave it to me,” Beverley said.

Beverley is the type of player who thrives on disrespect. He might even manufacture disrespect just to have some motivation for a game.

Haliburton is in his third season in the league. The 22-year-old guard was just named to his first All-Star team.