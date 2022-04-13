Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley.

Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Even though the play-in win only meant the Timberwolves got the No. 7 spot, Beverley acted like they had won the NBA championship.

Pat Bev and Ant going WILD 😂 pic.twitter.com/jxdOffwBei — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 13, 2022

He even was shown crying:

Patrick Beverley was overcome with emotion after a hard-fought victory against his old squad. pic.twitter.com/0CJ8DBPMME — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2022

Some felt like the Timberwolves embarrassed themselves with their celebrations, but there is a lot of meaning to their win.

For Beverley, beating his former team made the accomplishment special.

“I wanted this so bad,” Beverley said after the game. “It’s deep for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. To just be written off like that. ‘He’s injury prone. He’s old.’ To play them in a play-in and beat they a–, no other feeling.”

Even though all they did was clinch the No. 7 spot, this is a big deal for Minnesota. They’re a young team, one that rebuilt and has gone through lots of hard times, and now they seem to have arrived. To go from 19-45 a couple seasons ago to 46-36 and in the seven spot is an accomplishment. And the win against the Clippers could help give them a major confidence boost moving forward.