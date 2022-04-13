 Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley was crying after Timberwolves beat Clippers in play-in game

April 12, 2022
by Larry Brown

Patrick Beverley crying

What’s it like to come across your ex knowing you won the breakup? Just ask Patrick Beverley.

Beverley’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 109-104 at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. The victory secured Minnesota the No. 7 spot in the playoffs and a first-round playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies. The loss means the Clippers face the winner of the Spurs-Pelicans game for the right to take on the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

Even though the play-in win only meant the Timberwolves got the No. 7 spot, Beverley acted like they had won the NBA championship.

He even was shown crying:

Some felt like the Timberwolves embarrassed themselves with their celebrations, but there is a lot of meaning to their win.

For Beverley, beating his former team made the accomplishment special.

“I wanted this so bad,” Beverley said after the game. “It’s deep for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. To just be written off like that. ‘He’s injury prone. He’s old.’ To play them in a play-in and beat they a–, no other feeling.”

Even though all they did was clinch the No. 7 spot, this is a big deal for Minnesota. They’re a young team, one that rebuilt and has gone through lots of hard times, and now they seem to have arrived. To go from 19-45 a couple seasons ago to 46-36 and in the seven spot is an accomplishment. And the win against the Clippers could help give them a major confidence boost moving forward.

