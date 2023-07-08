Patrick Beverley has message for fan wearing great shirt

Patrick Beverley is always ready to take care of his fans.

Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints took note of a fan attending NBA Summer League action on Friday wearing an unusual wardrobe choice: a Beverley-themed Hawaiian shirt. Naturally, the picture garnered plenty of social media attention.

Lmaooo of all the things I thought I’d see this Summer League, a Patrick Beverley Hawaiian shirt was definitely not on the list 😂 pic.twitter.com/aP2jXfsNQX — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 8, 2023

Among those to take note of the shirt was Beverley himself. The guard quickly offered the fan a free ticket to a game in his hometown if someone could get his information.

Get his info free ticket to game in his hometown https://t.co/7vL1LDzl7L — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 8, 2023

Beverley, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers, is known to be a confrontational agitator on the court. That has made him a few enemies, but it has clearly earned him some fans, too. This guy might be the most dedicated of them all with a shirt choice like that.