Patrick Beverley has message for fan wearing great shirt

July 8, 2023
by Grey Papke
Patrick Beverley in a sweatshirt

Oct 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (21) warms up prior to a game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley is always ready to take care of his fans.

Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints took note of a fan attending NBA Summer League action on Friday wearing an unusual wardrobe choice: a Beverley-themed Hawaiian shirt. Naturally, the picture garnered plenty of social media attention.

Among those to take note of the shirt was Beverley himself. The guard quickly offered the fan a free ticket to a game in his hometown if someone could get his information.

Beverley, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers, is known to be a confrontational agitator on the court. That has made him a few enemies, but it has clearly earned him some fans, too. This guy might be the most dedicated of them all with a shirt choice like that.

