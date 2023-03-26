Video: Patrick Beverley brutally taunted Lakers during Sunday’s win

Patrick Beverley had a lot of trash talk for the Los Angeles Lakers prior to Sunday’s game, and he was able to back it up in a big way.

Beverley’s Chicago Bulls beat the Lakers 118-108 on Sunday, with the veteran guard playing a big role. He scored 10 points in 23 minutes, including a dagger two over LeBron James with 1:12 left. Beverley proceeded to taunt James with the “too small” gesture.

Oh wow, Pat Bev scores the dagger and calls LeBron James "too small" pic.twitter.com/U9qkgWC0cd — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) March 26, 2023

Beverley was not done there. Moments later, he glanced toward the courtside fans, including Shannon Sharpe, and made a gesture to indicate that the Lakers stink.

Patrick Beverley let Shannon Sharpe know that the Lakers stink 😆 pic.twitter.com/kwNmR0kz5I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

This one was personal for Beverley, who was traded by the Lakers to Orlando at the trade deadline in a deal that brought Mo Bamba to Los Angeles. He had this one circled on the calendar, but the Lakers did not seem too concerned about his trash talk. Perhaps they should have been.

The Lakers will have their chance at revenge, as they get a rematch against the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday.