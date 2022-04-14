Patrick Beverley fined by NBA for postgame behavior

Patrick Beverley went absolutely wild after his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers in their play-in game on Tuesday night, and that behavior is now costing him.

The NBA announced Thursday they have fined Beverley $30,000 for his inappropriate statements, “including the egregious use of profanity.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/or12JGdCAe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2022

What kind of profanity did Beverley use? Quite a bit, both in his postgame press conference and in a video he shared on social media.

Beverley went live for a social media video recorded from inside the Timberwolves’ locker room following the game.

“I told you we going to the playoffs. Weak a– Clippers. Beat they motherf—ing a–. F— outta here. F— outta here,” he said in the video.

Then in his postgame press conference, Beverley repeated “take they a– home” twice about the Clippers.

"Take they a** home!" – Patrick Beverley to his former teammates pic.twitter.com/wYUKhgUP2i — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 13, 2022

Beverley was more than thrilled to beat his former team, which explains his enthusiasm. And while the celebration the Timberwolves had on the court after winning the game and clinching the No. 7 seed was fun, Beverley took things too far with his profanity and was fined for it.