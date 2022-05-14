Patrick Beverley offers his interesting pick to win Game 7 between Suns-Mavs

Patrick Beverley is offering up a somewhat surprising pick to win Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

Beverley picked the Mavericks to beat the odds and win Game 7 on the road. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard cited Luka Doncic’s experience in Game 7s, and the Suns’ lack thereof.

Pat Bev is picking Luka & the Mavs to win Game 7. pic.twitter.com/ywBUozd5FP — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) May 13, 2022

“Gotta go with Luka. Got to,” Beverley said. “He’s played in Game 7. I don’t know, besides (Chris Paul), I don’t think anyone on the (Suns) roster has played in Game 7, besides JaVale McGee, but no one for sure in the starting lineup.”

Beverley is putting a heavy emphasis on experience in do-or-die Game 7s, which he sees Dallas as having more of. A Mavericks win would certainly run counter to how the rest of the series has gone, as the home team has won each of the six games thus far.

Doncic and Beverley have previously been playoff rivals on more than one occasion, and things have become heated at times. Despite that, Beverley clearly respects Doncic as a competitor, and thinks that Game 7 experience will be hugely important.