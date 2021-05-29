Video: Dorian Finney-Smith has words for Clippers after Game 3

Dorian Finney-Smith had some words for the LA Clippers after Game 3 on Friday night.

The Clippers came back to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 in Game 3 after dropping the first two games of the series at home. They allowed 44 points to Luka Doncic but still got the win.

After the game, Finney-Smith had some words for the Clippers. Take a look at the video:

Dorian Finney-Smith walked over to the Clippers bench and exchanged words after the Mavs' Game 3 loss. pic.twitter.com/tO5nzUwEU6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2021

Finney-Smith had to be separated by an official, with Marcus Morris Sr. in the way.

Finney-Smith only had six points in the game.

There were some other heated moments in the game, including when Luka Doncic and Patrick Beverley got into it:

Luka Doncic and Patrick Beverley get into it Mavs-Clippers getting chippy pic.twitter.com/GOESbtHACP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2021

These teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year and have some bad blood. It’s no surprise things have gotten heated this year too.