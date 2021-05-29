Video: Dorian Finney-Smith has words for Clippers after Game 3
Dorian Finney-Smith had some words for the LA Clippers after Game 3 on Friday night.
The Clippers came back to defeat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 in Game 3 after dropping the first two games of the series at home. They allowed 44 points to Luka Doncic but still got the win.
After the game, Finney-Smith had some words for the Clippers. Take a look at the video:
Dorian Finney-Smith walked over to the Clippers bench and exchanged words after the Mavs' Game 3 loss. pic.twitter.com/tO5nzUwEU6
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2021
Finney-Smith had to be separated by an official, with Marcus Morris Sr. in the way.
Finney-Smith only had six points in the game.
There were some other heated moments in the game, including when Luka Doncic and Patrick Beverley got into it:
Luka Doncic and Patrick Beverley get into it
Mavs-Clippers getting chippy pic.twitter.com/GOESbtHACP
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2021
These teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year and have some bad blood. It’s no surprise things have gotten heated this year too.