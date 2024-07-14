 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 14, 2024

Patrick Beverley provides intriguing update on his NBA future

July 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Patrick Beverley with the ball

Mar 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent guard Patrick Beverley offered an intriguing update on his basketball future Sunday in a social media post.

Beverley said on X that he is “weighing his options” between a veteran minimum contract in the NBA and what he called a “historic” contract to play in Europe.

It is not clear what counts as “historic” from Beverley’s perspective, but the implication is clearly that he is being offered a lot more money to play in Europe than he is to stay in the NBA. Whether that is enough to make a difference remains to be seen. After all, he suggested that he was worthy of a raise after playing for the minimum last year, though that does not sound like it’s coming.

The 36-year-old Beverley remains a useful rotational piece and agitator, though he averaged just 20 minutes per game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks last season. He would probably be afforded more playing time in Europe as well as more money, though he would have to settle for lesser and less prestigious competition.

If Beverley does opt to return to the NBA, he’ll have to serve a suspension to start next season over a confrontation with a fan.

Article Tags

Patrick Beverley
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus