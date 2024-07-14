Patrick Beverley provides intriguing update on his NBA future

Free agent guard Patrick Beverley offered an intriguing update on his basketball future Sunday in a social media post.

Beverley said on X that he is “weighing his options” between a veteran minimum contract in the NBA and what he called a “historic” contract to play in Europe.

DEVELOPING: @patbev21 is currently weighing his options between a NBA Vet Minimum contract and a HISTORIC contract in Europe 💰 — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) July 14, 2024

It is not clear what counts as “historic” from Beverley’s perspective, but the implication is clearly that he is being offered a lot more money to play in Europe than he is to stay in the NBA. Whether that is enough to make a difference remains to be seen. After all, he suggested that he was worthy of a raise after playing for the minimum last year, though that does not sound like it’s coming.

The 36-year-old Beverley remains a useful rotational piece and agitator, though he averaged just 20 minutes per game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks last season. He would probably be afforded more playing time in Europe as well as more money, though he would have to settle for lesser and less prestigious competition.

If Beverley does opt to return to the NBA, he’ll have to serve a suspension to start next season over a confrontation with a fan.