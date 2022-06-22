Ex-Clipper says Paul George does not invite him to summer workouts anymore

Paul George and some other Los Angeles Clippers players have already begun preparing for the 2022-23 season together, and one of the star swingman’s former teammates is feeling a bit left out.

George shared some photos and videos on Instagram this week with the following caption: “Great work with the gang this past week! 23 is OPEN.” One of the comments on the post was from Patrick Beverley, who said he used to get invited to those workouts but is no longer welcome.

Both Paul George and Terance Mann have the same message for Patrick Beverley: “It’s never too late.” pic.twitter.com/bJ6MdLmphg — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 20, 2022

George and Terance Mann responded to Beverley. George told Beverley that he “chose the other side” and both George and Mann said it is “never too late.”

Beverley played for the Clippers for four seasons from 2017-2021. The point guard requested a trade last offseason after he felt L.A. made him a “borderline disrespectful” contract offer. It seems like George and Mann would love to have him back, but Beverley is signed through next season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is possible that Beverley could return to the Clippers in the future, though he seems to be working his way up to a career in media.