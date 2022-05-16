NBA star calls out Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul comments

Patrick Beverley has had a lot to say about the Phoenix Suns being ousted from the NBA playoffs, and one star player is tired of hearing it.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard questioned some of Beverley’s tweets, particularly about Suns guard Chris Paul. Lillard asked Beverley what Paul had done to him, then criticized Beverley for “weird behavior” and “speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall.”

@patbev21 what CP do to you? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Bra on TV acting like his word law. Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall. This weird behavior smh 🤷🏽‍♂️ … I ain’t got a horse in the race https://t.co/F6Cln8BBst — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Lillard is right that Beverley seems to be zeroing in on Paul after the Suns lost in seven to Dallas. Beverley essentially accused Paul of faking an injury to excuse his poor performances, and was even more harsh in a TV appearance Monday.

There does appear to be an element of personal annoyance between Beverley and Paul. That said, based on what one of Beverley’s teammates had to say about the Suns, the entire Minnesota roster may have been rooting against Phoenix as a whole.