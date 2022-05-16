 Skip to main content
NBA star calls out Patrick Beverley over Chris Paul comments

May 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Patrick Beverley reacts to a play

Nov 13, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) enters a game against Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Staples Center. The Clippers won 129-102. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley has had a lot to say about the Phoenix Suns being ousted from the NBA playoffs, and one star player is tired of hearing it.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard questioned some of Beverley’s tweets, particularly about Suns guard Chris Paul. Lillard asked Beverley what Paul had done to him, then criticized Beverley for “weird behavior” and “speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall.”

Lillard is right that Beverley seems to be zeroing in on Paul after the Suns lost in seven to Dallas. Beverley essentially accused Paul of faking an injury to excuse his poor performances, and was even more harsh in a TV appearance Monday.

There does appear to be an element of personal annoyance between Beverley and Paul. That said, based on what one of Beverley’s teammates had to say about the Suns, the entire Minnesota roster may have been rooting against Phoenix as a whole.

