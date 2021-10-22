Patrick Beverley reacts to Steph Curry torching former team Clippers

Patrick Beverley seems to think that his old team could have used him during their season opener on Wednesday.

The LA Clippers, who traded Beverley this past summer, got absolutely lit up by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The former MVP Curry blew up for 25 points in just the first quarter alone, hitting all nine of his field goal attempts and all five of his threes.

Beverley reacted to Curry’s offensive explosion on Twitter. He wrote, “Watching this game got me [facepalm emoji].”

Watching this game got me 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 22, 2021

Curry would finish with 45 points, including two more clutch triples late in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors the 115-113 win. It was the Clippers’ first time facing The Chef without Beverley, who used to serve as their main Curry defender. While no one can truly stop Curry, Beverley did as good of a job as anybody of making him work for his shots.

Grnted, the Clippers erased a 19-point deficit against the Warriors, in part by changing up some of the looks on Curry. They blitzed screens more often and mixed in multiple defenders, including Eric Bledsoe, Terance Mann, and Paul George, on Curry. But regardless, the Clippers will still miss having Beverley around, especially with how entertaining his rivalry with Curry is.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0